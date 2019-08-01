Every episode of Doctor Who and the original The Office are coming to HBO Max

Image zoom BBC (3)

HBO Max is getting its hands another version of The Office with a new deal to exclusively stream BBC shows.

The upcoming streaming network has snagged the rights to stream the original U.K. version of The Office, which was created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, and adapted into a U.S. version starring Steve Carell that is among the most popular shows on Netflix.

HBO Max will also be getting the rights to the current iteration of Doctor Who, which has been on for 11 seasons and now stars Jodie Whittaker as the titular doctor.

Rounding out the BBC shows that will exclusively stream on HBO Max are several seasons of Top Gear, Luther starring Idris Elba, miniseries The Honourable Woman starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, and new BBC titles like Pure and Trigonometry.

In the announcement for HBO Max, the streaming network highlighted that it will become the new streaming home for Friends, Pretty Little Liars, Riverdale, and other popular shows produced by Warner Bros for networks like The CW and HBO. The streaming platform will also feature original content.

HBO Max will launch in spring 2020.

