Hide your soggy bottoms! Great British Baking Show gets season 10 teaser trailer

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are (almost) ready to judge some soggy bottoms once again.

British network Channel 4 has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming 10th season of beloved cooking competition The Great British Bake-Off (known as The Great British Baking Show in the United States), which seemingly unites all of England for “chaos in the supermarkets as baking fever sweeps the nation.”

Subsequent scenes see residents raiding their local stores for ingredients to prepare their best Kouign Amann and Prinsesstarta, and Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster even makes an appearance in anticipation of new episodes.

The clip — soundtracked to a rendition of The Beatles‘ 1969 track “All Together Now” — ends with the faces of Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig singing along with Hollywood and Leith atop freshly baked cakes.

Though Channel 4 has yet to announce a U.K. premiere date, the last three seasons of the show — which assembles the country’s finest sweetsmiths to compete for the title of Britain’s Best Amateur Baker — have premiered during the final week of August, meaning a debut is likely coming in hotter than Iain’s Baked Alaska without proper refrigeration. Netflix currently distributes the show in the U.S., and the streaming service has also yet to confirm a premiere date.

Watch the new teaser for The Great British Baking Show above.

