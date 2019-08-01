ABC's Great American Baking Show cooking up season 5 holiday edition

Image zoom Mark Bourdillion/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Paul Ho-Ho-Hollywood is cooking up some Christmas cheer.

ABC announced Thursday that its popular, pastry-centric reality competition series The Great American Baking Show will return for a fifth season this winter, with new episodes featuring holiday-themed challenges.

Adapted from the hit U.K. The Great British Baking Show (known overseas as The Great British Bake-Off), the American version will premiere new episodes with Spice Girl Emma Bunton and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Anthony Adams as hosts.

Hollywood — who’s presided over every season of the British version — is set to judge the series alongside esteemed pastry chef Sherry Yard. Week after week, U.S. foodsmiths will compete for the title of America’s Best Amateur Baker across challenges testing their sweet and savory culinary skills as Hollywood and Yard critique their technique.

The series’ fifth season announcement comes two years after The Great American Baking Show‘s third season was abruptly pulled from ABC’s schedule in light of sexual harassment allegations made against then-judge Johnny Iuzzini. It later returned to the network for a fourth season in 2018.

Though an exact premiere date has yet to be announced, season 5 of The Great American Baking Show is expected to bow sometime in December. Season 10 of The Great British Baking Show is also expected to return to British and American screens via Channel 4 and Netflix, respectively, by the end of the year.

