Dawson's Creek creator shuts down reboot rumors: 'We keep talking about it, but no'

Image zoom Everett Collection

After the Dawson’s Creek cast reunited for the show’s 20th anniversary in an EW cover shoot last year, rumors and theories picked up steam once more about the possibility of a reboot or revival of the iconic teen drama. We’re in the golden age of returning to TV classics with modern updates, so why not?

But series creator Kevin Williamson shut down those rumors while speaking at the Television Critics Assn. summer press tour Thursday when asked if there was any chance of a Dawson’s reboot, revival, or remake.

“We keep talking about it, but no,” Williamson said during a panel for CBS All Access’ Tell Me a Story. “As of now there’s nothing in the pipeline.”

After a pause, Williamson added that even if they did all return, creatively there was no story left to tell.

“We kind of ended it,” he said. “Jen died. What are we going to do? We talked about it, but until we can find a real reason to do it — but no. As of now, no. It’s funny you bring that up because I was just talking about it last night.”

So while it may be a topic of casual conversation for Williamson, it sounds like (for now) this isn’t happening. Streaming old episodes on Hulu will have to do instead.

Related content: