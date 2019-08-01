Hyperdrive type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Reality

Charlize Theron has a need for speed.

“I mean, I love the speed,” the Oscar winner tells EW. “Something about driving fast just gives you an adrenaline rush you can’t get anywhere else.”

It’s that passion that drew Theron to her latest project: executive producing Netflix’s new reality competition Hyperdrive, in which elite street racers from around the world test their limits on a 100-acre automotive obstacle course.

“Our go-to pitch is American Ninja Warrior meets Fast and Furious, which I think nails it on the head,” says Theron. “But beyond that this show takes you on a wild ride – one minute you’re on the edge of your seat watching a car balance on a giant teeter-totter a hundred feet in the air, and the next you’re about to bawl your eyes out hearing these competitors’ incredible backstories.”

“I’ve been wanting to do a reality/competition project for a while, and when I heard about this concept I thought there was truly nothing on TV like it. It combines my love of cars and competition while maintaining that human element that I love about reality TV,” continues the actress, whose onscreen racing résumé includes Fast & Furious 9, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Italian Job. “Also the show’s commitment to bringing in diverse competitors from around the world was really important to me, and I figured these stories would resonate with a wide variety of people.”

Hyperdrive launches Aug. 21 on Netflix. Watch the full trailer above.

For more on Theron’s lifelong love of racing, pick up the upcoming issue of Entertainment Weekly, on stands later this month.

Related content: