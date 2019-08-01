Amazon announces more than 60 teams to compete in Bear Grylls' Eco-Challenge revival

Image zoom Ben Simms/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Eco-Challenge type TV Show Network Discovery Channel,

Amazon Genre Reality

If Bear Grylls is hosting, you know a show called World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji is going to live up to that name.

The grueling competition series is a revival of the Discovery Channel show that put creator Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Apprentice) on the map, which originally ran from 1995 to 2002. The new Fiji edition will feature more than 60 teams from 30 countries, and premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Teams will race nonstop, 24 hours a day, through, per the show’s official description, “some of the most impenetrable terrain Fiji has to offer,” with only a map and compass for navigation. As if that weren’t enough, a variety of intense, non-motorized transports will be involved, including mountain biking, paddle boarding, rappelling and climbing, and whitewater rafting.

“The Fiji course is truly epic. It’s incredibly demanding and will force our competitors far out of their comfort zone as they race against themselves, their competitors and the fiercest elements of Mother Nature,” Grylls said in a statement. “Only the teams that work together can ever hope of making it to the finish line.”

Among the competitors will be a team of Wounded Warriors who served in the U.S. armed forces, 28-year-old twins from India who have completed the Explorers Grand Slam (the Seven Summits, North and South Pole), and a team of Ironman athletes who completed 50 Ironmans in 50 states in 50 days. Teams are racing to raise awareness for a variety of causes, including breast cancer, gender equality, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Eco-Challenge Fiji will feature 10 episodes.

Related content: