It’s been more than a year since 13 Reasons Why wrapped up its second season and was renewed for a third, and it’s finally (almost) time for season 3. Netflix revealed on Thursday that season 3 will drop on August 23, and with that announcement came a teaser trailer that unveiled the central plot of the third season: Who killed Bryce Walker?

That’s right. Bryce is dead and there are questions surrounding his death, which will take the season in the direction of a murder mystery. The season 3 logline reads: “Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.”

Additionally, the third season will introduce a new character, Ani (played by newcomer Grace Saif), who’s shown in the teaser and will play a pivotal role in telling the season’s story. But that’s not all!

Not only has the show been renewed for a fourth season, but season 4 is already in production and will feature the core cast’s graduation from Liberty High. It will also serve as the show’s farewell as season 4 will be the final season of 13 Reasons Why.

But for now, you can watch the season 3 teaser above.

