What to Watch on Wednesday: It's time to close the book on Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8-10 p.m. on The CW

Series Finale

It’s time to say goodbye to Jane the Virgin… with an hour about goodbyes (starting at 9 p.m., following a one-hour “celebratory episode” at 8 p.m. featuring the cast and producers). “The theme of the last episode is the anxiety of endings,” showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman says. “It’s a lot about what it means to say goodbye and how we keep the connections even if we’re not still together.” In other words, after five seasons of watching Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) deal with life as a writer, a mom, a wife, a widow, a fiancée (again), a published freakin’ author, and so much more, fans will finally find out the ending to Jane’s story. —Samantha Highfill

Four Weddings and a Funeral

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut

What happens when you meet a cute guy, sparks fly, and then you find out he’s dating your best friend? That’s the very question that Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel) is asking herself when Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral begins. Well, it’s one of many questions Maya is facing as she comes to a bit of a crossroads in her life. But along with her three besties, Maya will have — you guessed it — four weddings and a funeral to try and figure things out. “It’s so relatable,” Emmanuel says of the show. “They’ve really created characters in situations that we can all in some ways place ourselves in. And it’s just really funny. I don’t think there’s a show like this at the moment.” —S.H.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist — HBO

9 p.m.

Big Brother — CBS



10 p.m.

Archer (season 10 finale) — FXX

Wahlburgers (series finale) — A&E

11 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (featuring Queer Eye’s Fab 5) — Bravo

Streaming

Almost Ready — YouTube

The Handmaid’s Tale — Hulu

*times are ET and subject to change