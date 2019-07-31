Image zoom 20th Century Fox

Modern Family type TV Show Network ABC Genre Comedy

Time is running out for this Family, so best to mark it while you can.

Modern Family will enter its 11th and final season this fall, and the stars and producers of ABC’s Emmy-winning comedy have already returned to work to bring you the last batch of episodes. Way back in 2009, the cast — that’d be Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Ed O’Neill, Sarah Hyland, Rico Rodriguez, Ariel Winter, and Nolan Gould — gathered for a group photo to commemorate the first table read for the first script of the first season of the series. Now, on the occasion of the first table read for the first script of the final season, the stars took a 10-years-later photo that recreated the first pose, complete with family groupings and arms around shoulders, plus newer addition Aubrey-Anderson Emmons (a.k.a. no-longer-baby Lily).

“Ten years ago we took the first cast photo outside of our first #modernfamily table read,” wrote co-creator Steve Levitan. “Today the ending begins.” He also noted that it was Rodriguez’s 21st birthday — you know, just to really hammer it home that time has passed.

Stonestreet posted a video of the homecoming, ambushing each cast member by asking them how they felt on the first day of the final season. Vergara and Ferguson also posted pictures from the day.

The cast and creators entered season 10 of Modern Family with the likelihood that it would be the show’s last. In February, though, it was announced that there would indeed be an 11th season. Season 10 eended in May with the birth of Haley’s twins. Season 11 of Modern Family kicks off Sept. 25 on ABC. For what to expect in the final batch of episodes, head over here.

