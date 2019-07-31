Comic-Con 2019
Lil Rel Howery, Tisha Campbell-Martin join Terry Crews' family in exclusive Craig of the Creek clip

By Marcus Jones
July 31, 2019

Cartoon Network series Craig of the Creek will have some fun new visitors Saturday with the episode “Cousin of the Creek” guest-starring Get Out‘s Lil Rel Howery and actress Tisha Campbell-Martin.

The veteran sitcom actors (Howery of The Carmichael Show and Rel; Campbell-Martin of Martin and My Wife and Kids) play the brother and sister-in-law of protagonist Craig’s dad Duane (voiced by Terry Crews).

While Craig is trying to impress his cousin Bryson, his dad Duane is worried Uncle Darnell (Howery), his younger brother, is pulling Jessica, his baby girl, away from him.

Craig of the Creek was created by Emmy-nominated Steven Universe writers Matt Burnett and Ben Levin. The show follows Craig (voiced by Philip Solomon) as he and his friends J.P. and Kelsey go on entertaining journeys at their neighborhood creek. The new episode will also guest star Tawny Newsome as Craig’s cousin Jasmine, and Terrence Hardy Jr. as Bryson.

Watch the exclusive Craig of the Creek clip above. “Cousin of the Creek” premieres Saturday, Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. ET on Cartoon Network. It will also be available on the CN app and VOD on Friday, Aug. 2.

