Kevin Bacon revamps The Clash's 'Should I Stay or Should I Go' with Jimmy Fallon

It’s not just that Kevin Bacon returned to The Tonight Show for another round of First Drafts of Rock. It’s not that he performed a reworked version of The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” with host Jimmy Fallon, either. It’s that he did all that with a British accent.

As with previous installments of this bit, including that time they tackled Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin'” and The Beach Boys’ “Fun Fun Fun,” the duo rewrote some of the lyrics to sound more like a first draft of the song — hence the name First Drafts of Rock.

Fallon’s first verse, as The Clash’s Joe Strummer, went something like this: “If I stay, I will be here/ But if I go, I won’t be here/ If I go, I will be there/ And if I stay, I won’t be there/ So, just to recap, go means there/ And if I stay, then that means here.”

“Should I stay or should I go?/ I got no problem either way,” Bacon, channeling guitarist Mick Jones, then sang. “Would you prefer for me to stay?/ You know what? How ’bout I just stay?/ Unless you think I shouldn’t stay/ On second thought maybe I’ll go/ But on third thought I think I’ll stay.”

You know what shouldn’t go? Bacon’s accent.

