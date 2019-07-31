Keke Palmer joining ABC's Strahan and Sara as third cohost

Image zoom Walt Disney Television/Heidi Gutman

Keke Palmer‘s guest cohosting stints on ABC’s Strahan and Sara talk show is swiftly turning into a full-time gig.

The Scream Queens actress and “Bossy” singer, 25, is joining Michael Strahan, 47, and Sara Haines, 41, as the official third host, EW has learned.

While nothing is official just yet, Page Six, which was the first to report the deal, states one is imminent.

Palmer has been a recurring presence on Strahan and Sara, having most recently appeared on Monday’s episode.

The hourlong program was once called GMA Day but changed to Strahan and Sara formally this past January. It would certainly appear that the network is hoping to court a younger audience for the show that’s been struggling with ratings, and Page Six‘s source said the “fun, spontaneous” Palmer comes with “great energy.”

The well-rounded entertainer features in a Snapchat series Keepin’ It Real with Keke Palmer and recently filmed a role for Hustlers, the star-studded stripper crusade starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lizzo, and Lili Reinhart. She also appeared on Scream: The TV Series and Star.

Related content: