Baskets to end after current fourth season on FX

Baskets will not return after its current fourth season on FX.

The comedy series, starring Zach Galifianakis, will wrap up after the Aug. 22 finale, the network confirmed to EW.

“Over four seasons, Baskets has taken its place among the great FX comedies as an endearing and hilarious look at the dreams and ambition of ‘Chip Baskets’ and his extended, loving family,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier. “This show has been a joy for everyone at FX and we are grateful to Jonathan Krisel, Zach Galifianakis, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly, and the rest of the cast and crew for giving us the gem that is Baskets.”

The show followed Galifianakis’ Chip Baskets on his journey to become a professional clown. It has received critical acclaim and in 2017, Galifianakis garnered an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. His costar Louie Anderson won an Emmy for his portrayal of Chip’s doting mother, Christine.

Baskets is executive produced by Jonathan Krisel, Galifianakis, Marc Gurvitz, and Andrea Pett-Joseph, and also stars Martha Kelly and Alex Morris.

There are four episodes left of the series, with episode 7 to air Thursday, Aug. 1.

