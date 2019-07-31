Ariana Grande to make 'tiny appearance' on Kidding, shares adorable set photo with Jim Carrey

This casting news is no joke: Ariana Grande is returning to TV once more.

EW has confirmed that the singer is making a “tiny appearance” on Jim Carrey‘s Showtime series Kidding. She is going to guest star in the second season, coming later this year.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Details on her appearance including who she’s playing (is she playing herself or a fictional character?) are being kept under wraps as of now, but Grande did express her excitement on social media, sharing a photo of her hugging Carrey on set.

“No words do this moment justice,” Grande wrote on Twitter. “Thankful for the most special experience of my life. Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak … This was a DREAM of an experience.”

Kidding stars Carrey as Jeff Pickles, who plays an iconic children’s television personality, Mr. Pickles. He is a pillar of kindness and wisdom to the impressionable minds of America’s youth and to the parents who grew up with him. But when Mr. Pickles’ family begins to implode, his life starts to take a downward spiral. He must put the fables and puppets aside to get through this newest crisis in life. As the slow leak of sanity advances faster than he can cope with it, the cruel world breaks his heart.

Grande is (obviously) best known for her monumental singing career, but she actually got her start in children’s television herself, bringing her full-circle to Kidding. She began her career on Nickelodeon with Victorious before spinning her character off into her own series Sam & Cat. After then breaking big as a singer, she returned to TV with Scream Queens and Hairspray Live! and has made movie appearances with Zoolander 2 and Men in Black: International.

A premiere date for season 2 of Kidding has yet to be announced.

