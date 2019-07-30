Image zoom Nickelodeon

The reboot rumors have been swirling around Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 recently, and a new cast “reunion” will no doubt amp up the anticipation even more.

The stars of the teen series, which ran from 2005-2008, recently gathered for dinner with the show’s creator, Dan Schneider, who posted a group shot on Instagram Monday, and indicated that the reboot speculation was what got the gang back together.

That “gang” included Victoria Justice, Chris Massey, Sean Flynn, Matt Underwood, Abby Wilde, Paul Butcher, Jack Salvatore, and Erin Sanders, although Jamie Lynn Spears was absent. She played the titular character of Zoey Brooks, a teenager who attends boarding school at Pacific Coast Academy with her friends.

“Some Zoey 101 buzz got me talking with my good friend Sean Flynn (“Chase”)… and within about 72 hours, this happened!” Schneider wrote. “I’m not sure how I feel about my new glasses, but that was one of the most fun nights ever. A wonderful cast of kids then, and even better all grown up! Much love/respect for all of you!”

Schneider noted that Spears couldn’t attend as she was shooting her new show in Atlanta. Spears will appear on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, which also stars Monica Potter and Chris Klein. Another PCA alum absent from the gathering was Austin Butler, although he may be too busy getting into Elvis’ shoes to hang out at the moment.

Last week, rumors begin spreading that Spears was in talks to do a Zoey 101 reboot. Although she didn’t confirm any meetings, she posted an Instagram message to Nickelodeon: “Have your people call my people.”

Of course, what would a Zoey 101 reunion be without a rendition of its catchy theme song? The former castmates sung their hearts out, and sent a video message to Spears.

On Instagram, Spears said she missed their FaceTime because she was “lame and fell asleep.”

“Thank y’all for the video and hope to see y’all very soon,” Spears captioned. Soon, as in … to shoot the reboot? We early 2000s kids can only hope. PCA forever!

