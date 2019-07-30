Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Bachelorette

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Finale

Hannah said a tearful goodbye to Peter, one of the last three men standing, on Monday, and now she has to make what is arguably the biggest decision of her life: Which of the final two bachelors will she give the rose to: Jed or Tyler C.? Tune in for that, plus her sit-down chat with Chris Harrison and the final two guy as they look back on those drama-filled days in Greece and look ahead to what the future holds for all of them. Plus, don’t miss a sneak peek at romance, tension, and summer fun that is Bachelor in Paradise. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Season Finale

After walking off the set at the end of last week’s episode, Andy convinces Camille to come back to the couch and to explain why she stormed off and is so hurt by the other women. And that’s not the end of the tears: Kyle breaks down over the end of her friendship with Lisa Vanderpump, while Lisa Rinna, Dorit, and Erika debate the now-former Housewives’ motives. But things get tense when Erika snaps back at Teddi and Denise over some of their comments. —G.H.

Related content:

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Whitney Cummings stars in her first Netflix comedy special, her fourth overall, with her signature spin on gender dynamics — from what women wear and their nicknames for each other, to the “new” rules being imposed on men in the wake of #MeToo and Time’s Up. Also, should sex robots be a thing? Cummings, of course, has some thoughts on that and so much more. —G.H.

What ELSE to Watch

10 p.m.

Bring the Funny — NBC

Chopped Junior (season finale) — Food Network

Drunk History — Comedy Central

*times are ET and subject to change