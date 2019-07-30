Peaky Blinders season 5 trailer rolls out Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy

Peaky Blinders type TV Show Genre Crime,

Drama

Will someone hang crime-boss-turned-member-of-Parliament Tommy Shelby or will he hang himself? That is the question in BBC One’s first Peaky Blinders season 5 trailer.

The preview showcases new footage of fresh faces featured in this next batch of episodes, including Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games, The Nightingale) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass, The Witch). It also teases trouble coming for Tommy (Cillian Murphy) as he dons the hat of a politician.

In season 5, everyone is feeling the heat from the 1929 financial crash. It’s in this new environment when Tommy is approached by a politician with a bold vision for Britain. Now, he’s not just making decisions for his family or for his turf. He’s making decisions for the entire nation.

Folks like Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, and Sophie Rundle return from past seasons, while Brian Gleeson (Phantom Thread), Neil Maskell (Kill List), Kate Dickie (The Witch), Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth), and Emmett J. Scanlan (Guardians of the Galaxy) rank among the season 5 newcomers.

“The story of the Peaky Blinders and of the Shelby family gets woven into the political fabric of Britain and Europe as the 1920’s end and the thirties begin,” series creator Steven Knight said in a past statement. “Tommy Shelby faces the darkest force he has ever faced and his struggle is as relevant today as it was then.”

Season 5 is expected to premiere later this year.

Related content: