Kevin Hart to star as Kevin Hart in action-comedy series for Quibi

Kevin Hart‘s latest role shouldn’t be much of a stretch for him. The comedian will star as a fictionalized version of himself in Action Scene, an action-comedy series coming to the upcoming streaming service Quibi.

Action Scene follows Hart on a quest to land a major role in an action movie. After being rejected for a role, he has a random run-in with an A-list action star, leading to a chain of events that result in Hart fighting his way through several comedically over-the-top action sequences — with cameos by “some of Hollywood’s biggest action movie heroes” along the way.

Image zoom Cliff Lipson/CBS/Getty Images

While the guest-stars’ identities remain under wraps, the series was inspired by the opening sequence of Hart’s concert film Kevin Hart: What Now?, which included appearances by Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, and Ed Helms. It’s also not hard to imagine Hart’s frequent costar (and noted A-list action star) Dwayne Johnson stopping by; this sounds right up his alley.

Hart is the latest of an ever-growing roster of high-profile celebrities to line up projects at Quibi, a mobile-based streaming service focused on “quick bites” of content running under 10 minutes per episode. The service is set to launch in April 2020.

