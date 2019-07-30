Exclusive iZombie series finale sneak peek reveals hilarious The Good Place Easter egg

Image zoom Jack Rowand/The CW

Showrunner Rob Thomas‘ worlds are colliding thanks to his leading ladies.

EW’s exclusive first look at the iZombie series finale (airing this Thursday), above, reveals a hilarious The Good Place Easter egg when Liv (Rose McIver), flying back to Seattle with Ravi (Rahul Kohli) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) with the tools to make a cure for zombies that will hopefully end the human vs. zombie war, gets mistaken for Kristen Bell, a.k.a. the star of The Good Place — and Thomas’ other show, Veronica Mars.

The case of mistaken identities wouldn’t normally make sense when Liv is rocking her full-on zombie look, complete with pale skin, dark eyes, and white hair. But when she’s flying on an airplane outside of the walled city of Seattle, a.k.a. where zombies aren’t allowed, she’s forced to wear a human disguise (that means wigs and self-tanner, natch).

Check out the exclusive video below:

iZombie‘s series finale, “All’s Well That Ends Well,” airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

