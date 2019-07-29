What to Watch on Monday: Hannah has to send home one of the final 3 guys on The Bachelorette

Image zoom

>We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Bachelorette

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

The first part of The Bachelorette’s dramatic two-night season finale picks up where it left off after Luke P. interrupted it last week: In Greece, during the moments leading up to the final rose ceremony, Hannah agonizes over which of the remaining three men she must send home. Will it be Jed the musician, Peter the Pilot, or Tyler C. the general contractor and “feminist icon?” Find out Monday night, as Hannah joins Chris Harrison live in the studio and is reunited with him for the first time since their breakup.

And make sure to tune in Tuesday night to have all your questions answered as Hannah’s final pick, and so much more, is revealed. Buckle up, everyone — this one’s going to be a doozy. —Daniel Menegaz

Related content:

The Hills

Image zoom Ellen von Unwerth/MTV

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on MTV

The Hills are… on fire! Brody checks out the devastation around his Malibu home after the devastating California wildfires. Meanwhile, Mischa Barton gets emotional as she prepares for an important audition, her first after parting ways with her manager-mom, and Heidi dips her toe into music with a little help from Justin Bobby. Speaking of… Audrina makes a big decision about her friendship with him. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

7:30 p.m.

Hunter Street (season premiere) — Nickelodeon

8 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior (Oklahoma City qualifiers) — NBC



9 p.m.

(season finale) — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change