RuPaul's Drag Race winner Sasha Velour lands Nightgowns Quibi series

Drag superstar Sasha Velour‘s critically lauded live revue, Nightgowns, will be accessible in bite-sized form at the top of 2020.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 champion will front and executive-produce an eight-part Quibi series based on the stage act, which launched in Brooklyn in 2015 and has since become a popular showcase for underground performance artists.

Image zoom Mettie Ostrowski

Part behind-the-scenes documentary, part lip-sync spectacular, the show will follow Velour as she prepares to put together various Nightgowns performances, as each member of the eye-popping revue prepares their lip-sync sets.

In addition to Velour, Oscar-nominated filmmakers at The Documentary Group (Cartel Land) will produce the project, while veteran director Sophie Muller (Beyoncé, Gwen Stefani, Rihanna) will helm.

“Nightgowns is growing, and I hope we can travel even further,” Velour told EW last year during an exclusive interview. “There are so many options and my goal is just to stay true to the very first spirit that got me interested in drag, which is this idea that being queer can mean uniting a whole community together, and through that conversation that you get when you bring people together and bring everyone toward a place of change and progress. Drag has always inspired people to come together to be joyous and fight for what matters. If we can do it through beauty and positivity and lip-syncing our favorite pop songs, then let’s do it.”

Alongside planned programs from Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, and Tyra Banks, among others, Nightgowns will debut on Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form streaming service when it launches in April 2020.

