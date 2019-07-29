Former Angel star Alexis Denisof joins Legacies season 2

Legacies type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

Coming off its stellar season 1 finale, which saw Hope sacrifice herself to put an end to Malivore, Legacies is adding a new face in its sophomore season. EW has confirmed that Alexis Denisof, best known for playing Wesley Wyndam-Pryce on Angel, will recur in season 2 of the CW drama.

Denisof joins the Legacies cast as Professor Vardemus, an “urbane British sorcerer” who’s described as “a bit of a dandy [who] wins over the Salvatore students with his steadfast belief in the superiority of their supernatural world.”

From what we know of the Salvatore School students, it seems fair to say that Kaleb will see eye-to-eye with the new professor. Alaric, on the other hand, has struggled to keep his student’s humanity intact. Then again, Alaric’s headmaster status was up in the air at the end of season 1, so who’s to say if he’ll get a chance to butt heads with the new professor.

Legacies returns Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

