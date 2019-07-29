See Chad and Abby in Paris in new Days of Our Lives digital series clip

The sands of time have been flowing for almost 54 years now, but Days of Our Lives is certainly not living in the past. The NBC soap opera is launching a short-form digital series as a companion piece to its broadcast episodes, premiering Aug. 1 on The DOOL App.

The first season will comprise an eight-episode arc entitled “Chad and Abby in Paris.” As Days fans will recall, the eponymous, fan-favorite couple (Billy Flynn and Kate Mansi) have been absent from Salem for several months, having left to reconnect in the City of Love. The digital series will showcase their escapades there before their return to the broadcast show in the fall. The clip above features the couple preparing for a romantic dinner together…if the chicken pot pie will bake fast enough.

Austin Reed (Austin Peck) will also appear in the digital series, alongside a new character named Juliet (Rachele Schank), making her debut. The first three 6-10 minute episodes will be available immediately on the premiere date, with subsequent episodes released weekly. After one week of streaming on The DOOL App, the episodes will also be available on NBC’s app and NBC.com.

