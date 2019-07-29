American Horror Story: 1984 teaser introduces Camp Redwood

American Horror Story type TV Show Network FX Genre Horror

Scream taught audiences that slasher movie characters shouldn’t drink, have sex, or say “I’ll be right back.”

But going to summer camp should also be on that list of no-nos.

FX has released the latest teaser for American Horror Story: 1984, which seems to be a retro homage to the slasher films of the decade, especially the similarly campy (in all ways) Friday the 13th.

While the cast, like Emma Roberts and Matthew Morrison, are nowhere to be found in this footage, we do see anonymous teen faces driving toward Camp Redwood…with a killer hiding under the tailpipes.

Then, in a very Jason Voorhees move, the masked killer springs up from the lake to pounce on an unsuspecting camper in a canoe.

AHS: 1984 — which also stars Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, Angelica Ross, and Gus Kenworthy — starts slaying Sept. 18 on FX.

