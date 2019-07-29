Special 25th anniversary Friends pop-up opening in New York City

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

It’s hard to believe, but 25 years ago this September the first episode of Friends aired.

And if you feel like this milestone deserves some sort of celebration, you’re not alone. The folks over at Superfly, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and Warner Bros. Television Group have teamed up to create a month-long, immersive pop-up Friends experience. The pop-up, which also includes a retail store, is set to run Sept. 7 through Oct. 6 in New York City.

The nostalgia-packed space (see the layout below) will offer fans the opportunity to explore the show and capture photos with set re-creations, props, and costumes from the series (and yes, a re-created Central Perk will be involved). Stick a turkey on your head, peek through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey’s recliner after playing some foosball, help Ross with the infamous sofa pivot, or look through Phoebe’s favorite things.

The pop-up experience will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Attendees can reserve a time slot to visit the pop-up with a ticket priced at $29.50. However, the first day of the experience, Sept. 7, will be dedicated exclusively to AT&T customers who have a chance to get complimentary tickets through the AT&T THANKS appreciation program.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, August 2 at www.friends25popup.com.

Image zoom Warner Bros.

Related content: