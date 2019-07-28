I Know What You Did Last Summer TV remake will be helmed by Aquaman director James Wan: Report

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Everett Collection

After recently helming the splashy Aquaman film, James Wan will be directing Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series remake, Deadline reports.

The project is branded as a “YA horror series,” with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum co–writer Shay Hatten attached to pen the script, according to the outlet. Additional details have not been released at this time.

The series reimagines the 1997 teen slasher film that starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. Jim Gillespie directed the original film.

Of course, the Amazon series won’t be the first time Wan enters into the horror world. The Malaysian-born director has helmed a number of scary classics like Saw, Insidious, and 2013’s The Conjuring, as well as their respective follow-up films.

Most recently, Wan was attached to produce the Mortal Kombat movie, which starts filming later this year in Australia. He is also directing the pilot episode of Netflix’s The Magic Order, a series following the families of magicians sworn to protect our world.

