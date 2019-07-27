Watch Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 2 trailer: 'It's good to see you again, Jack'

Image zoom Amazon

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan type TV Show

Jack is officially back!

John Krasinski is returning to the world of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for a second season, and Amazon just released the first trailer for the new installment during the TCA’s. The minute-long promo is chock full of action-packed thrills, daring stunts, and even a quiet emotional moment for Jack.

Season 2 of the spy drama picks up with CIA Officer Jack tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, which takes him down to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

Watch the new trailer below:

Season 2 also stars Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as James Greer, Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) as Harriet ‘Harry’ Baumann, and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as Mike November.

While a premiere date has not been set yet, according to the new trailer Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season 2 is “coming soon” to Amazon Prime Video.

