Anne Hathaway previews her new Amazon series Modern Love — plus, see the first trailer

Those three — along with Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Gary Carr (Downton Abbey), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Brandon Victor Dixon (Power), John Gallagher, Jr. (The Newsroom), Andy Garcia (Ocean’s Eleven), Julia Garner (Ozark), Catherine Keener (Get Out), Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror), Dev Patel (Lion), Andrew Scott (Fleabag), John Slattery (Mad Men), and Shea Whigham (Homecoming) — star in Modern Love, a new Amazon series based on the New York Times column of the same name.

The teaser trailer debuted at the Television Critics Association panel on Saturday while cast members Hathaway, Milioti, and Carr, along with consulting producer and NYT‘s editor of the “Modern Love” column Daniel Jones were on hand to tease what’s to come from the series.

Hathaway stars as a woman based on author Terri Cheney, who has bipolar disorder.

"My story is called 'Take Me As I Am.' I am playing a woman who is learning how to find love while also [beginning to process having] bipolar disorder," said Hathaway, who was unfamiliar with the NYT column (or podcast of the same name) before working on Modern Love. "I was really humbled by this experinece," she said of exploring what it means to have bipolar disorder. "It wrecked me for a month afterwards… [but being able to walk away from it] expanded my compassion so much for people who have no choice in this matter."

The actress worked with Cheney to portray someone with bipolar disorder as accurately as possible.

“I think if we’re honest with ourselves, we all have to learn that we are worth loving,” said Hathaway, who costars with Carr in her episode. “[Cheney] talks about that, she talks about needing just one person, one person to love all of her…that one person giving her the space, being compassionate, gives her hope and gives her a future.”

Milioti also shared a bit of her episode, which speaks to a different kind of love: “Mine sticks pretty close to the original column, which is this woman got pregnant unexpectedly and the only person who is there for her is the doorman of her building and they develop this [father-daughter] relationship.”

Hathaway also spoke to the changing landscape of scripted projects, with big name movie stars flocking to series work in an unprecedented clip.

“The way we tell stories change every single day,” she said. “I felt like I was showing up to an eight-day film shoot…and I was really happy because of Amazon being a streaming platform, I knew people were going to see it.”

Jones teased that there are over 700 columns to choose from if Amazon chooses to bring the show back for future seasons, adding that it’s a “great idea” to try and bring back at least some of the same actors to play new roles. “That’s dope,” Milioti said of the idea.

When asked if any of the actors had gotten their episode and then asked to switch to another episode, all the actors said no, with Hathaway expanding on why:

“I have not achieved that level of diva-dom,” she said with a laugh. “But there’s still hope.”

