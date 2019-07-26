Image zoom

Friday

Orange Is the New Black

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Final Season Debut

The ladies of Litchfield are back for the final time as one of Netflix’s first original series signs off with one more emotional, 13-episode season. Piper’s (Taylor Schilling) back in the real world after her surprise release, but it turns out life as an ex-con isn’t as rosy as she thought it would be — especially since she’s separated from her wife Alex (Laura Prepon) after their season 6 prison wedding. Blanca’s (Laura Gomez) transfer to an immigration detention center brings issues of ICE facilities and practices into stark reality. Plus, Black Cindy’s (Adrienne C. Moore) betrayal leading to Taystee’s (Danielle Brooks) wrongful murder conviction promises even more heartbreak in season 7. —Sydney Bucksbaum

The Boys

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

Superhero fatigue settling in? Perhaps The Boys can help. The show, which is based on a Garth Ennis comic series, follows Hughie (Jack Quaid), a young man whose girlfriend is accidentally killed by a superhero in a world where supes abuse their powers and are anything but good role model material. Enter the Boys, who are hell bent on exposing the superheroes, known as the Seven, for what they really are. The group is led by Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, and Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Tomer Capon (Frenchie), and Karen Fukuhara (The Female) star as the other members of the Boys, while the cast portraying the Seven include Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Dominique McElligott, and Nathan Mitchell. Simon Pegg and Elisabeth Shue also star. —Lauren Huff

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Andi Mack (series finale) — Disney Channel

Streaming

Light as a Feather (season premiere) — Hulu

Sugar Rush (season premiere) — Netflix

Saturday

Rome in Love

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Hallmark

She’s an unknown actress who lands the role of a lifetime in Rome. He’s an American journalist writing a profile. Together, they discover surprises about love and life in the eternal city.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Henry Danger: The Musical (w/ guest star Frankie Grande) — Nickelodeon

Sunday

Pennyworth

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on EPIX

Series Debut

What kind of life prepares you to be Batman’s butler? Pennyworth aims to show viewers how young Alfred (Jack Bannon) built a life for himself with the help of Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge). The man we meet in Pennyworth is not the eternally dependable butler that fans have come to know through decades of Batman-related comics, movies, and TV shows. This version of Alfred is in his mid-20s, fresh out of the military and eager to make his mark on the world — or at least ’60s London. It is there that he meets Thomas, a young forensic investigator who could use some protection from dark and mysterious forces. Things get messy when criminal Bet Sykes, played by singer Paloma Faith, sets Thomas as her next target.

Euphoria

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

Even as Euphoria draws to a close, the freshman show, produced by A24 and HBO, continues to shock with its unexpected twists and demented turns. With only two episodes left, last week saw seemingly “misunderstood” antagonist Nate (Jacob Elordi) wreak even more havoc than he had previously by putting an innocent man in jail for assaulting girlfriend Maddy (Alexa Demie) and enlisting Jules’ (Hunter Schafer) help via blackmail to do it. Meanwhile, Rue (Zendaya) blames herself and her struggles with addiction for causing Jules’ increasingly erratic behavior. And this week looks to deal with the fallout as Rue sinks into a depression and Jules staves off an impending spiral by visiting an old friend.

What ELSE to Watch

6 a.m.

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Mane 6 Takeover, six-day marathon) — Discovery Family

8 p.m.

Amazing Dogs (docuseries debut) — Smithsonian Channel

9 p.m.

American Swamp (four-part docuseries debut) — MSNBC

The Great Food Truck Race (season finale) — Food Network

NOS4A2 (2-hour season finale) — AMC

*times are ET and subject to change