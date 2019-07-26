The L Word: Generation Q casts Bette and Tina's daughter

Fans of The L Word probably remember that Bette (Jennifer Beals) and Tina (Laurel Holloman) had a baby in the original run of the Showtime series about lesbians living and loving in Los Angeles.

Fittingly, the upcoming sequel, The L Word: Generation Q, will feature the the teenage version of their daughter Angie, played by newcomer Jordan Hull. Angie is described as “a strong-willed teenager navigating high school friendships and first loves.”

Generation Q showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan previously teased to EW that the teenager was someone viewers would be meeting. “You know, Bette and Tina had a kid, who would be like 16 now. So, that’s really fun,” she said.

The series, which premieres this fall on Showtime, has also cast series regular Sepideh Moafi (The Deuce) as Gigi, a passionate realtor attempting to co-parent with her ex-wife.

Latarsha Rose (Being Mary Jane) will also appear in a guest role as Felicity, a cultural affairs department executive struggling in her marriage.

The L Word: Generation Q will feature both original characters, including Bette, Alice (Leisha Hailey), and Shane (Katherine Moennig), as well as new faces like Dani (Arienne Mandi) and Micah (Leo Sheng).

