The Handmaid's Tale renewed for season 4

The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a fourth season, Hulu announced during its TCA presentation on Friday. A premiere date was not revealed.

Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, the drama series is set in a dystopian world where women, oppressed by a totalitarian regime, are only valued for their ability to produce offspring. The third season, which premiered June 5, found protagonist June (Elisabeth Moss) staying behind in Gilead with a mission to “fight fire with fire.“

The Handmaid’s Tale has received critical acclaim and its first season garnered eight Emmy Awards out of 13 nominations, including for Outstanding Drama Series. This year, due to Emmy eligibility rules, the series picked up only two nominations for guest actors Bradley Whitford and Cherry Jones, along with nine nods for writing, directing, and other below-the-line categories.

Ahead of the fourth season, catch up on the show with EW’s recaps.

