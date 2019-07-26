Netflix orders more Lucifer episodes for final season

Lucifer type TV Show Network Netflix,

Fox Genre Fantasy,

Drama

Netflix is giving Lucifer a helluva send-off.

The streaming service announced Friday that it’s extending its final season order for the supernatural crime drama.

Instead of ending the show with merely 10 episodes as previously announced, Lucifer will conclude with 16 episodes.

Granted, that’s still not as big as the show’s final season on Fox, which had 26 episodes, but it’s better than what we thought we were getting.

Fox axed Lucifer last year after three seasons. A month later, Netflix picked up the show for a fourth season of 10 episodes (which premiered in May), and then last month renewed the show for a fifth and final season.

The show follows the charming and handsome Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), and LAPD detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) as they solve crimes.

Image zoom Warner Bros. TV/Netflix

