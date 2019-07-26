Image zoom Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Power is about to air its final season, but there’s more where that came from.

The first of what showrunner Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson promise will be many spin-offs has already been greenlit, and it’s starring none other than Mary J. Blige.

“We have alluded previously to various spin-offs, prequels, and other expansions of the Power universe,” Kemp said at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour on Friday in Los Angeles. “Today we are pleased to announce that we are in pre-production on the first of what we know will be a collection of series inspired by the dynamic world of Power. Power Book II: Ghost will continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters.”

Power Book II: Ghost (no, not about that Ghost) will feature Oscar-nominated and Grammy-winning Blige at the center of the series, but details on who she will be playing are being kept under wraps for now. Blige joined the cast and showrunners of Power onstage during the panel, where all the stars proceeded to play musical chairs for their chance to sit next to Blige and hold her hand or give her a hug in a sweet and hilarious moment. And Jackson geeked out so hard at getting Blige for the spin-off that he literally got up off his chair to pace around onstage.

It was also announced that Power‘s sixth and final season will air in two parts. Part 1 will be 10 episodes, premiering Sunday, Aug. 25; part 2 will be the final five episodes, debuting in January.

Blige, best known for her iconic career as an R&B singer-songwriter, was most recently seen on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and Mudbound, for which she received Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song Oscar nominations.

