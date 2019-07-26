Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

With the final season of Orange Is the New Black premiering this weekend on Netflix, actress Kate Mulgrew is looking back on her experience playing the Galina “Red” Reznikov with more clarity.

While watching a clip of herself as Red during an appearance on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, Mulgrew tells host Lola Ogunnaike that on her final day of filming the groundbreaking drama, she got on one of the cafeteria tables, “gave a little speech, blew a big kiss, and I was gone.” However, Mulgrew then took a second to appeal to her character as she watched the clip, saying to Reznikov, “Now I can say I didn’t say goodbye to you.”

Mulgrew explains, “I let it go because we think reflexively that we can handle all of this, but in fact, seven years is not only a significant time, but the changes that took place in the world during the seven years that Galina Reznikov was alive were extraordinary. So I look at it now and I think, Yes I should’ve taken my measure of time, and I didn’t.”

As the audience now says goodbye to Red, Mulgrew has spent her time after Orange Is the New Black writing a new memoir titled How to Forget, and will appear in the third season of Mr. Mercedes premiering in September.

