Watch the first teaser for Hulu's Looking for Alaska

John Green‘s bestselling first novel has come to life in the form of a new limited series.

New details on Looking for Alaska were announced during Hulu’s TCA presentation on Friday, with the streaming service unveiling the first teaser trailer for the show along with news that all eight episodes will debut on Oct. 18.

Set in the early 2000s, the teen drama centers around Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer), who enrolls in boarding school where he falls in love with the mysterious Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth). But when an unexpected tragedy strikes, Charlie and his loyal group of friends work together to uncover the truth about the incident – and learn some important lessons in the process.

The long-awaited adaptation from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C., Gossip Girl) also features Denny Love, Jay Lee, Landry Bender, Sofia Vassilieva, Uriah Shelton, and Jordan Connor, Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), and Timothy Simons (Veep).

Watch the trailer above.

