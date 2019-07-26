Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back renewed for season 3 at Fox

Hell on Wheels (sorry, not that one) will be back for another season.

Fox has ordered up a 10-episode third season of Gordon Ramsay‘s 24 Hours to Hell and Back. The show follows Ramsay as he travels around the country in his high-tech mobile kitchen (known as Hell on Wheels), visiting troubled restaurants. Similar to Ramsay’s earlier program Kitchen Nightmares, the chef and his team give the restaurants a makeover, redesigning the space and the menu and re-training the staff. As the title suggests, all of this is done in only 24 hours.

The show is one of four Ramsay-hosted shows currently on Fox, along with MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, and Hell’s Kitchen, with the latter two already renewed for additional seasons. Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, a National Geographic series featuring the chef traveling the world and exploring different cultures, also premiered on July 21. And somehow, he still found time to make paninis with Lil Nas X!

