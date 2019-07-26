All seasons of Designing Women coming to Hulu in August

Designing Women type TV Show Network CBS Genre Comedy

Designing Women is making its way to Hulu next month — all seven seasons of it.

The streaming platform announced Friday at its TCA presentation that the fan-favorite workplace comedy, which ran on CBS from 1986-1993, will begin streaming in its entirety on Aug. 26 — which happens to be Women’s Equality Day.

Designing Women follows Dixie Carter’s Julia Sugarbaker, who runs a design firm out of her Atlanta home with her ex-beauty queen sister, Suzanne (Delta Burke); divorced mom Mary Jo (Annie Potts); and naive country girl Charlene (Jean Smart); who discuss everything going on in their lives — from sex and love to politics and religion — all in the confines of their office. Meshach Taylor also stars as Anthony Bouvier, an ex-con handyman who helps out at the firm and offers his opinions on the ladies’ personal matters. The series was notable for its strong female cast, quippy one-liners, and unapologetic tackling of political, social, and gender issues.

“Every Monday night was a #MeToo moment for us, and we were talking about it; we were very political,” Potts recalled to EW back in 2018. “I’m sad that there’s not such a strong voice, I don’t think, in any singular show. Nobody is doing what we did then.”

Last year, it was reported that a sequel series was in the works at ABC, with original series creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason and executive producer Harry Thomason on board. That project was said to follow the next generation of Sugarbakers and a group of young female designers at an Atlanta interior design firm.

