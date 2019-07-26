Brian Austin Green reacts to BH90210 trading cards: 'What have I done'

BH90210 type TV Show Network Fox Genre Drama

The cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 is back… in trading card form?

To celebrate the upcoming reboot of the show, dubbed BH90120, Fox has created promotional trading cards featuring the show’s cast, and Brian Austin Green has thoughts about it.

Image zoom Shane Harvey/FOX

“Quick, grab your binder because it’s time to start collecting #BH90210 trading cards!,” the show’s official Twitter account wrote, alongside a video that showed all seven cast member’s cards, including Green’s.

Green tweeted a picture of his card, with the hilarious caption “What have I done.”

What have I done pic.twitter.com/8xl2OazJ84 — Brian Austin Green (@withBAGpod) July 25, 2019

In addition to Green, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, and Ian Ziering are all returning to the reboot. Luke Perry, who died in March following a massive stroke, will not be appearing on the new show, as he had not signed on for it at the time of his death.

The revival, which will feature six episodes, follows the core cast who will play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships,” according to the network. The group has reunited almost 20 years later to start — what else? — a 90210 reboot.

The original Fox series concluded in 2000, after a 10-season run. BH90210 debuts on Fox Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

