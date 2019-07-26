Netflix comedy Big Mouth renewed for THREE seasons

Big Mouth type TV Show

Big Mouth just received some renewal news from Netflix that’s, well, big.

The critic-approved animated comedy about puberty was given a three-season renewal, the streaming service announced on Friday. Big Mouth, whose voice cast includes Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, Jenny Slate and Jordan Peele, launched in 2017 and features the misadventures of middle-schoolers and their hormones as monsters as they pilot the perils and awkwardness of coming of age.

The renewal is part of a multi-year deal that Brutus Pink — a new animation production company formed by Big Mouth creators Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett — signed with Netflix to produce animated content in series and film form.

Season 3 of Big Mouth will hit Netflix this fall. The season 2 finale aired last October, and was followed by a Valentine’s Day special earlier this year.

