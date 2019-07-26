Amy Schumer's comedy series Love, Beth will land on Hulu in 2020

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Schumer is bringing her new comedy show to Hulu’s lineup of original series, the streamer announced Friday as part of its TCA presentation. It is expected to launch in late 2020.

Schumer will star in Love, Beth, a 10-episode, half-hour comedy series that she also created, directed, wrote, and executive produced.

Other executive producers include Kevin Kane and her younger sister, Kim Caramele. They both have served as producers on Schumer’s past projects like Inside Amy Schumer and her 2015 film Trainwreck.

The standup most recently released her comedy special titled Amy Schumer Growing on Netflix back in March. In it, she discussed topics like marriage and pregnancy. The special received praise for Schumer’s thoughtful handling of her husband’s autism diagnosis.

Love, Beth, which comes from Endeavor Content, kicks off Schumer’s first-look deal with Hulu. Further details about the series will be announced at a later date.

Some of the biggest news from Hulu’s presentation also included The Handmaid’s Tale getting renewed for a fourth season, and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali joining Ramy’s second season.

The platform also announced additional original programming including Wu-Tang: An American Saga, season 3 of Marvel’s Runaways, Dollface, and a cooking show from Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi.

