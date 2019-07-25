Will & Grace revival ending after season 3

Will and Grace type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

It’s time to say goodbye (again) to Will & Grace.

The NBC comedy will end with the revival’s upcoming season 3. Including the sitcom’s original run from 1998-2006, that brings the total number of seasons to 11, with 246 episodes airing over the course of four decades.

The third and final season of the revival will consist of 18 episodes that will begin airing in 2020, with a premiere date to be announced later.

“We think of the Will & Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis – 51 is not enough, 53 is too many. That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season,” executive producers Max Mutchnick, David Kohan, and James Burrows said in a statement. “They say you can’t go home again, but we did. And now, three seasons and 52 episodes later, we’re even more proud of something we never thought we’d get a chance to do again. We have had a once-in-a-lifetime experience twice. And for that, we owe a double debt of gratitude to NBC, this show’s supportive and caring home since day one.”

“It’s been the highlight of our careers to write for and direct four incredible artists who we consider to be the finest and funniest ensemble sitcom cast of all time – Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes,” the executive producers continue. “Of course, actors as brilliant as these four are only as good as the words they’re given. The Will & Grace writing room has been a dream team that has consistently lifted the show to heights we never could have achieved on our own with their collective humor, warmth, and humanity. The hardest part about making this decision is saying goodbye to our outstanding production team and crew who, over two decades, brought passion and artistry to every department. If we had just one more season, we would have learned their names. So, thank you Handlebar Mustache, Cheese Lady, and Cargo Shorts #1 – #12. We will always think of you as family. And finally, our deepest gratitude goes to each and every Will & Grace fan across the world. It was a privilege to make you laugh.”

Messing posted a hilarious photo with a heartfelt message to fans when news broke. “We are all committed to making this season the best ever, and to wrap up the story of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in a way that feels meaningful and right,” she wrote.

McCormack promised fans that season 3 of the revival “will be our grand finale… and it’s gonna be fantastic!”

Mullally posted a video message to her Instagram, joking that “we will see you guys at the Golden Girls revival when we’re all 85.”

Hayes reacted to the news on Instagram with a message for fans. “We did it all for you,” he wrote, before joking that “we’ll see you in 10 years for the third installment!”

“When NBC had the opportunity to reconnect this amazing cast and creative team, we jumped at the chance,” George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, Co-Chairmen of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “The impact and legacy of Will & Grace simply can’t be overstated, both as a true game-changer in the portrayal of the LGBTQ community and as one of the finest comedies in television history. A huge thank you to Max, David, Jimmy and a cast that is second to none for their brilliance over an incredible run.”

Will & Grace returned to NBC in September 2017 after 11 years off the air thanks to a 2016 election-themed mini-reunion episode that drew more than 7 million views. With 91 Emmy Award nominations and 18 Emmy wins (including Outstanding Comedy Series), the show is one of the few in TV history where each member of the cast won an Emmy.

