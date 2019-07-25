Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Another Life

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff returns to space for this Netflix series, which follows astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff) on a search for alien intelligence. After an extraterrestrial object lands on Earth (à la Arrival), Niko and a crew of fellow astronauts set off to discover its origins. Needless to say, they run into trouble. In the tradition of Alien, expect intra-crew tension and body horror, along with a very fun Selma Blair as a probing journalist back on Earth. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

Workin’ Moms

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Season 2 of this Canadian-import sitcom (like Schitt’s Creek, it originally aired on CBC TV) is hitting Netflix, chronicling the misadventures of four new working mothers and their friends. In the new episodes, Kate (Catherine Reitman) tries to take on two jobs, Ian (Dennis Andres) finds a new girlfriend, and everyone juggles their kids, careers, and love lives with something less than aplomb. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

iZombie — The CW

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York: Reunion Part 3 — Bravo

Streaming

Strange Angel — CBS All Access

*times are ET and subject to change