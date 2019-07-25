Lisa Taddeo's Three Women book becoming Showtime series

Another popular book is getting the TV treatment.

Lisa Taddeo’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling nonfiction book Three Women has landed at Showtime. After a bidding war, the network is creating a drama adaptation of the book with a series commitment.

Taddeo is attached to write and executive produce the drama. The book upon which the new series is based is regarded as the book of the summer. It tells the groundbreaking true story the author spent over eight years working on, centering on female desire and three women’s lives. One woman is a midwestern mother whose husband refuses to kiss her, so she leaves him for her high school flame. The second woman’s life is derailed after what she described as an affair with a married teacher when she was 17. (The teacher was later criminally charged but acquitted.) Taddeo chose to tell the story “as seen through her eyes,” even though the jury “saw it very differently.” The third is a restaurant owner who has sex with women and men that her husband chooses for her. The series will reportedly revolve around women in their 20s, 30s, and 40s.

Three Women was Taddeo’s debut book and hit shelves earlier this summer. It earned endorsements from the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Elizabeth Gilbert. “In another medium, these dilemmas could easily come off as a certain kind of erotic cliché, sensational filler for advice columns and daytime talk shows. It’s Taddeo’s deep, almost feverish commitment to detail and context that elevates the stories, making them feel not just painfully real but revelatory,” EW’s review reads.

But when Taddeo first began to write the book, it wasn’t exclusively about women. “I’d been writing for Esquire a lot and I was very in tune with this male audience,” Taddeo told EW in early July. “It was the opposite gender from mine, and I was intrigued by it. But then I started talking to a lot of men. The stories started to feel — there was a lot of ego involved. Not in all the men, but in a lot of it. Women felt more complex and interesting.”

Her main hope for her book (and now TV series) is to help people be less judgmental. “We always condemn other people, like we’re picking out paint swatches,” Taddeo said. “We look at a friend who’s strung up on some person and we’re like, ‘Oh, why are you doing that?’”

