Jeff Bridges to star in FX drama The Old Man as a retired CIA officer

Jeff Bridges‘ next role is the very antithesis of his iconic Big Lebowski character The Dude. The actor will star in FX’s drama series The Old Man as a retired CIA officer, his first recurring television role in more than 50 years.

Image zoom Sundholm Magnus/action press/REX/Shutterstock

Based on Thomas Perry’s best-selling novel, the show will tell the tale of Dan Chase, who has lived off the grid since departing the CIA decades before. After escaping an attempted assassination, Chase must reconcile his past to ensure his survival. The series, written by Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine (creators of Starz’s Black Sails), will begin production this fall.

Bridges last appeared on screen in 2018’s Bad Times at the El Royale playing a mysterious priest, unless you count his joyful acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year’s Golden Globes or the Super Bowl ad in which he reprised the role of The Dude. His only previous recurring TV appearances were on the early 1960s shows Sea Hunt and The Lloyd Bridges Show, both starring Bridges’ father Lloyd.

Related content: