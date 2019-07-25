Comic-Con 2019
You can already watch The Boys on Amazon, hours before planned release

Cancel your plans!

By Sydney Bucksbaum
July 25, 2019 at 09:48 PM EDT
Cancel all your Thursday night plans because The Boys is already streaming.

Amazon Prime Video’s new series was supposed to hit the streaming site on Friday, July 26, but early Thursday evening all eight episodes of Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg’s adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic books are already available to watch. That’s hours earlier than intended!

The black comedy stars Jack Quaid as Hughie, a young man whose girlfriend is accidentally killed by a superhero in a world where supes abuse their powers and are anything but good role model material. Karl Urban stars as the leader of the Boys, a group hell-bent on exposing the superheroes, known as the Seven, for what they really are. The Boys also stars Chace Crawford, Simon Pegg, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, and Nathan Mitchell.

The Boys is just the latest project to drop earlier than expected. Last weekend, Kristen Bell surprised Veronica Mars fans by revealing that Hulu’s revival season was available to stream a full week early during San Diego Comic-Con. Is the surprise early release the new trend? Better start clearing your schedule now for the foreseeable future if so.

And are you not sure which Boys project we’re referring to? Check out EW’s guide to The Boys, Good Boys, and Our Boys to clear things up.

