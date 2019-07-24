Younger has been renewed for a 7th season on TV Land

Image zoom TV Land

TV Land announced Wednesday that they have renewed their hit show Younger for a 7th season.

The show follows Sutton Foster as Liza, an empty nest parent who lies about her age to re-enter the publishing industry. She moves into a Brooklyn apartment with her artist friend Maggie (Debi Mazar), befriends her young ambitious coworker Kelsey (Hilary Duff), and finds herself in a love triangle between young tattoo artist Josh (Nico Tortorella), and Charles (Peter Hermann), her boss in charge of the publishing house.

TV Land reports the show’s audience continues to grow as Liza has moved up the ranking of what’s now called Millennial Print. The show has also spurred a weekly podcast called Younger Uncovered and a weekly after show entitled Getting Younger.

The show is created by veteran TV producer Darren Star, who created Sex in the City, Melrose Place, and the upcoming Emily in Paris on TV Land’s sister cable channel Paramount Network.

