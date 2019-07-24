What to Watch on Wednesday: June gets pulled into a devious plan on The Handmaid's Tale

Image zoom

The Handmaid’s Tale

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Is June finally ready to turn over a new leaf? After reaching rock-bottom last week, she found a new calling — to save the girls of Gilead. But nothing is ever so simple. This week, she gets pulled back into Commander Waterford’s orbit for a disturbing plan. —David Canfield

Jane the Virgin

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

With the end approaching, Jane the Virgin has only three episodes left to tie up all loose ends, including Jane’s book, which looks ready to be published until an unexpected problem arises. Could that be Michael? Thanks to Brett Dier, we already know that Jane’s former husband will return one last time. And that will surely test Rafael, whose working relationship with Petra at the Marbella appears ready to go to the next level. —Derek Lawrence

What ELSE to Watch

Streaming

Harlots — Hulu

The Great Hack — Netflix

9 p.m.

Queen Sugar — OWN

Suits — USA

10 p.m.

Pearson — USA

Younger — TV Land

Yellowstone — Paramount Network

11 p.m.

The Last Cowboy — Paramount Network

*times are ET and subject to change