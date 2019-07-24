What to Watch on Wednesday: June gets pulled into a devious plan on The Handmaid's Tale

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Handmaid’s Tale
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Is June finally ready to turn over a new leaf? After reaching rock-bottom last week, she found a new calling — to save the girls of Gilead. But nothing is ever so simple. This week, she gets pulled back into Commander Waterford’s orbit for a disturbing plan. —David Canfield
Jane the Virgin
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW
With the end approaching, Jane the Virgin has only three episodes left to tie up all loose ends, including Jane’s book, which looks ready to be published until an unexpected problem arises. Could that be Michael? Thanks to Brett Dier, we already know that Jane’s former husband will return one last time. And that will surely test Rafael, whose working relationship with Petra at the Marbella appears ready to go to the next level. —Derek Lawrence
What ELSE to Watch
Streaming
Harlots — Hulu
The Great Hack — Netflix
9 p.m.
Queen Sugar — OWN
Suits — USA
10 p.m.
Pearson — USA
Younger — TV Land
Yellowstone — Paramount Network
11 p.m.
The Last Cowboy — Paramount Network
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments