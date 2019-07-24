The Bachelorette finale preview: 'This was not how this was supposed to go'

The Bachelorette type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

Have you been following all of the off-screen drama about Jed, rose lovers? Well, ABC and the producers of The Bachelorette clearly think you have. In this exclusive preview of next week’s two-part finale, we’re promised “an end to all the rumors” and “an end to all of your questions.” As host Chris Harrison told PEOPLE last week, the finale (including the After the Final Rose special) will give Jed a “chance to speak his truth” about… everything. (Gonna avoid specifics here for anyone who has not and does not want to know about Jed’s alleged past.)

But before the rumors can be addressed, Hannah still has to send one of her final three home. Will it be Pilot Pete (a.k.a. the second coming of Ben Higgins), Jed the aspiring singer-songwriter, or Tyler the contractor who loves to dance? Whatever happens, Hannah definitely seems upset in this promo. “This is not how this is supposed to go,” she says tearfully, before wiping out on the pavement while wearing an evening gown and heels.

Hang in there, Hannah Beast! We’re rooting for you.

The Bachelorette finale airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

