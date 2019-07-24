Everything we know about Supernatural season 15 so far

Supernatural type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

Drama

It’s been 14 years since Dean first showed up at Sam’s college asking for his help on Supernatural. (Dad was on a hunting trip and hadn’t been home in a few days.) Since then the brothers have defeated countless monsters, but in the show’s season 14 finale, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) came up against the most powerful villain yet: God himself. Now the question is, what does the end of the world look like?

Below, we’ve rounded up everything we know so far about the series’ final episodes.

Image zoom Jack Rowand/The CW

When and where

The final season premieres Thursday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW, and will contain 20 episodes.

In the director’s chair

Ackles, who hasn’t directed an episode since season 11’s “The Bad Seed,” will helm his final episode of the series in season 15. Although it is the first season 15 episode being filmed, it will air as the season’s fourth episode.

Additionally, co-showrunner Andrew Dabb revealed in the San Diego Comic-Con press room that Matt Cohen, best known for playing a young John Winchester on the show, is set to direct a final-season episode. Richard Speight Jr. will also return to direct.

Image zoom Jack Rowand/The CW

Familiar faces

It’s safe to say Jack’s (Alexander Calvert) story isn’t done, seeing as how he ended season 14 by waking up in the Empty, but in addition to Jack, there are a number of other faces fans can expect to see back. At Comic-Con, Dabb revealed that anyone who’d previously been condemned to Hell could return, including the Winchesters’ long-lost half-brother, Adam. According to Dabb, Jake Abel will reprise his role, which could mean that Adam will finally escape the cage where he’s seemingly been since the season 5 finale.

Welcome to the end

In the season 14 finale, the Winchesters realized that Chuck (Rob Benedict) might not be on their side after all. And when Sam decided to shoot Chuck, he told the brothers, “Story’s over. Welcome to the end.” In that moment, the world went black, all the monsters Sam and Dean had killed came back, and zombies rose from their graves.

“God was not kidding when he said it was the end of this story,” Dabb said in a season 14 featurette. “And by the end of this story, it means the end of the world.”

Heading into season 15, not only will the brothers be dealing with the end of the world, but they’ll also be grappling with the very idea of free will: If Chuck has been pulling the strings all this time, which of their decisions were influenced by him and which did they make on their own? “It really opens up the theme of free will,” executive producer Robert Berens said during the show’s final Comic-Con panel. “The way that this news lands on both Sam and Dean, we’ll see them respond very differently at different points to this news. [It] puts everything they’ve done into doubt.”

Related content: