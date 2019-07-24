Los Espookys renewed for second season at HBO

Image zoom HBO

It looks like Los Espookys will be conjuring up more scares in the future.

HBO has renewed the primarily Spanish-language comedy about a group of horror-loving friends for a second season, EW has confirmed. Further details on the new season were not immediately available.

The show was created by Fred Armisen, Julio Torres, and Ana Fabrega. The trio all star in the series, which they also wrote. Los Espookys is produced by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video.

The six-episode first season, which debuted in June, follows four friends — Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco), Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti), her sister Tati (Fabrega), and Andres (Torres) — who start a horror-for-hire business in Mexico City, calling themselves Los Espookys.

In a glowing review of the show, EW critic Kristen Baldwin dubbed the series “TV’s most delightful freak show” and said it “will follow you, the way great series do.”

